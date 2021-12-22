Arnaudville Man Arrested After Argument Over Cigarette Lighter – Stabbed Victim in the Face

Multiple outlets are reporting that an Arnaudville man has been arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges. 43-year-old James Collins allegedly got into an argument over a cigarette later and eventually stabbed the victim in the face.

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, the incident happened on December 20, 2021 off of Highway 31 near Arnaudville. St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call regarding someone being stabbed.

Authorities reportedly discovered that James Collins was in an argument with the victim about a cigarette lighter. When the victim denied having a lighter on his person, Collins went into a home and returned to the victim with a kitchen knife. More arguing reportedly unfolded before Collins stabbed the victim in the cheek.

The victim did walk away from the incident, per the report.

James Collins was charged with attempted second-degree murder and his bond has been set at $50,000 per the below report.