ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Over a dozen bags of fentanyl have been taken off the streets as Arnaudville Police say they seized the deadly drugs during a traffic stop.

42-year-old Blake Kidder of Youngsville was arrested on numerous drug charges after police say they seized the 14 bags of fentanyl, as well as two clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine, one small block of fentanyl, and one large block of fentanyl.

In speaking with the Arnaudville police officer who worked the case, some of the illegal drugs recovered were concealed in an oven cleaner can, which contained a false bottom.

St. Landry Parish Jail St. Landry Parish Jail, Google Street View loading...

Kidder now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $46,500.00 bond on the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Transactions involving Drug Proceeds, and LA R.S. 40:1023- Prohibited Acts (Paraphernalia)

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.