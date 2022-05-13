Arnaudville Woman Succumbs to Injuries from Crash Twelve Days Ago

A 72-year-old woman who was involved in a two-car crash on the evening of May 1 has now succumbed to her injuries according to Louisiana State Police.

Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says they were notified by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office today that Elaine Artigue died.

Gossen says Artigue was driving south on US Highway 190, and she failed to stop at its intersection with Louisiana Highway 741. Her car hit another vehicle. She had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The other driver was not injured, and both drivers were wearing seat belts. Gossen adds impairment was not suspected with either driver.

Troop I officials say that thirteen people have died so far this year in eleven crashes.

