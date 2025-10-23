Lafayette Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month in the heart of Downtown Lafayette.

Authorities confirmed that 17-year-old Quinton Robinson was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 22, on an active warrant for attempted second-degree murder. Robinson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following his arrest.

The charge stems from an incident that happened just after midnight on October 5, 2025, in the 100 block of Cypress Street, near Jefferson Street.

Shooting Followed Large Crowd Disturbance

According to police, officers were in the area dispersing a large crowd involved in a physical disturbance near the 200 block of Jefferson Street when gunfire erupted.

Responding officers quickly located one male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound. Police administered aid on the scene before medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. He was later listed in stable condition.

Detectives established a crime scene and began investigating immediately following the shooting.

The department later issued a warrant, which led to Robinson’s arrest this week.

Ongoing Investigation

While police have made an arrest, the investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or reach out anonymously to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.