UPDATE: Two Arrested in New Iberia Remains Case

UPDATE, Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

New Iberia police say two people are now in custody in connection with the skeletal remains found in the Cherokee Park area of the city on Sunday morning.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes of the New Iberia Police Department, Xavier Andrews and Dwayne Alfred are in the Iberia Parish Jail on first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice charges. According to the police department's arrest reports, the pair was arrested on Monday. Police initially announced one arrest in the case on Tuesday.

Sgt. Hughes say police still do not have any information about the identity of the remains. Laboratory results are expected within the next two weeks.

ORIGINAL STORY, Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

Two days after someone found skeletal remains in a wooded area of New Iberia, police say they have made an arrest in the case.

New Iberia Police Sergeant Daesha Hughes confirmed the arrest via a press release on Tuesday. However, Hughes did not provide any more information about the arrest, including the suspect's name and age.

"This investigation is still ongoing, and more comments will be made at a later date," Hughes said in that release.

Police were called to the wooded area near Cherokee Park after someone made the gruesome discovery. According to investigators, the remains could be those of Deja Cummings. Cummings has been missing since October.

The remains have been taken to a laboratory for identification. That process could take up to two weeks to complete.

