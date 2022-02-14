Skeletal Remains Found in Wooded Area of New Iberia

Authorities in New Iberia say that human skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area of their town on Sunday morning.

New Iberia police were notified of the discovery off Cherokee Street yesterday morning.

The remains were located in a brushed vegetated area and the New Iberia Police Department are currently working with the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab to identify the remains.

Police tell KATC that the remains could be that of Deja Cummings. The 20-year-old was reported missing in October of last year.

Unfortunately, it is believed that foul play was involved in her disappearance.

According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor, investigators were actively working the Deja Cummings missing person case for the last week when the remains were found.

It is important to note that there has not been confirmation yet on the identity of the skeletal remains found yesterday.

NIPD is still urging anyone with information about this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.