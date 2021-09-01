Arrest Warrants Issued for Man Who Confronted MSNBC Reporter on Live TV

You may recall on Monday the video of an MSNBC reporter doing a live report from Gulfport, Mississippi during Hurricane Ida when a belligerent man interrupted. The man claimed the media was not reporting on the hurricane accurately.

At the end of the video, and before reporter Shaquille Brewster ends his report early, you can see the irate man attempt to get physical with the reporter. Luckily, Brewster later updated everyone on Twitter that he was just fine after the altercation.

However, things aren't good for the attacker. Mississippi police issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for the Ohio man who confronted Brewster.

The man, Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew.

Oh, and he was also on probation in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. So he could be facing a probation violation if he traveled without authorization, according to police.

As of late Tuesday, Dagley had not yet been arrested. His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.

Court documents in Ohio show that the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault, all stemming from a 2017 commercial break-in. He was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days in jail, plus a $5,000 fine and $10,000 recitation to Cleveland Plating (a company that Dagley once owned).

It was not immediately known why Dagley was in Gulfport, almost 1,000 miles from his home in Ohio, and in the middle of a major hurricane.