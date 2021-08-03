Local Cancer Patient Frustrated After Surgery Canceled Due to Full Beds at Ochsner Lafayette

This most recent surge of COVID is having quite a ripple effect on some local residents.

Ashley Bertrand Martin's story is just one of many that show that the stress on our healthcare system goes far beyond people who actually have COVID.

Martin has cancer, and this week her preop appointment was canceled because all the beds at Ochsner Lafayette General are full due to the influx of COVID patients that are currently being treated.

According to Martin, her preop surgery requires an overnight stay, and when she was told her appointment was canceled she cried after hanging up the phone.

Martin didn't cry because she had cancer. She cried because she feels like she did all the right things.

Like many of us who wore the mask, stayed indoors, got the vaccine, closed business, worked from home, Martin feels like she did all the right things for the greater good, but is somehow left holding the bag, unable to get the medical attention that she needs to fight her cancer diagnosis.

On its own, COVID is a terrible monster, but Martin's frustrations and tears were a result of the helpless feeling that we'll never end this nightmare as people are fueling the virus by actively choosing to believe myths and conspiracy theories over science. Martin is upset that people are still choosing to opt for misinformation and memes over speaking to their doctors and getting vaccinated.

On Facebook, Martin's update was shared nearly 300 times and many shared their support in the comments.

From cancer survivors to others who are frustrated with people who share misinformation because they believe the virus is "fake," there were lots of people who shared positive feedback on Martin's unfortunate situation.

Based on some of the comments, it seems like Martin works in the healthcare industry as someone pointed out that many of the parents of the children she has helped are part of the problem she's describing.

Martin's story was also picked up nationally by CBS This Morning Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud who tweeted out her story.

People were quick to point out the staffing issues that many hospitals face when things get to this level in a COVID surge.

We're hoping that Martin will get the care and treatment that she needs along with anyone else that is in a situation similar to hers.

While numbers do look grim, an update from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards showed that vaccinations are up in our state and we hope the trend continues as a mask mandate has been ordered for the next month.

As we always say, take care of yourself and your family. Talk to your doctor. Make the best decision based on the trusted, accurate, and reliable advice and information that you have available.