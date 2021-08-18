Baba KABAB is Lafayette’s Ultimate Mediterranean Experience

Baba KABAB is Southwest Louisiana's first true Kabab House. Chef and owner, Nidal Balbeisi, has created mouthwatering recipes by infusing spices and flavors of traditional Turkish cuisine. Balbeisi and his team have created an unforgettable dining experience for lunch and dinner featuring authentic Turkish cuisine in the heart of Acadiana that will have you coming back again and again.

Baba KABAB is part of the 2021 EatLafayette annual celebration that spotlights Lafayette restaurants and the amazing food that's found in Southwest Louisiana, in particular, Acadiana.

Recently "CJ", morning show co-host of 99.9 KTDY, marketing executive Mary Galyean and photographer Lance LeBlanc visited Baba KABAB for an EatLafayette sampling. It happened to be Nidal Balbeisi's birthday. When asked how old he turned, he responded, "35 plus tax".

Nidal is a perfectionist. His love of food and family doesn't go unnoticed. His love for both is in every dish he creates. Baba KABAB is a restaurant everyone in Acadiana must experience. -"CJ" KTDY

Balbeisi's Story

"Baba KABAB is a dream for my family. I've always wanted to open a true kabab house in South Louisiana that will bring the infused flavors of spices of true Turkish cuisine to Acadiana. The recipes are all unique from my own kitchen. The name is also incredibly special, as the name Baba was chosen by my son because it means 'father'. This restaurant is close to my heart and I welcome you to my table as if you are family."

The EatLafayette Experience

Nidal Balbeisi presented an array of Mediterranean-inspired culinary favorites. Dish after dish, an assembly line of plates continued making for one of the most amazing dining experiences for anyone with tastebuds.

Pita Bread Baking in the Brick Oven

Feta Salad

Angry Eggplant (Hot Appetizer)

Burghul (Side)

Kofta Kabab (Meatball Style)

Baba Going Crazy (Family Style)

Oshta (Dessert)

Remember to get the EatLafayette Passport and "check-in"!

Dinner Menu

