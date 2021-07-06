Baby Monitor Captures Scary Moment Tree Crashes into Louisiana Home

It was a moment that was too close for comfort for one Ascension Parish couple.

A report from WBRZ detailed the "terrifying" moment that a tree fell on top of an Ascension Parish home during a spell of bad weather in the area this past Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from Courtney Buchholtz, she and her husband Kale had just put down 5-month-old baby Cannon for the evening when the weather conditions began to ramp up outside. Suddenly, a horrific noise rang throughout the house just moments later.

All of a sudden it sounded like a loud thunder, stuff was coming off the walls

The loud noise they heard was the sound of a huge tree falling on top of their home, causing wooden rafters, insulation, and debris to rain down on their baby son while he was in his nursery.

The Buchholtz family said they immediately ran to check on their son and were met with an unexpected sight as they entered the hallway.

We rounded the corner in the hallway and we could see the tree in the hall

The entire moment was captured on the baby monitor, but be warned; the footage may be tough to watch for some.

The couple said they were "extremely grateful" that their lives were spared, but the entire situation is still hard to process, not to mention the extensive damage to their home. Courtney shared an emotional message on Facebook along with photos of the damage to their home.

While others were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the Buchholtz family was picking up the pieces—something they are unfortunately far too familiar with as the 2016 floods led them to relocated from Denham Springs to Prarieville.

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

It's scary to see just how close the rafters were to baby Cannon's crib. Parts of the home were completely destroyed, leaving the entire roof and ceiling exposed to the elements.

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

Not only were ceilings damaged, but the tree managed to crash through entire walls of their home.

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

A view from above shows the extent of the damage.

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

As workers helped to assess damages to the Buchholtz home

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

Here's an image that gives you an idea of how big the tree was.

Facebook, Courtney Buchholtz

The damage in these photos is nothing short of heartbreaking, but the Buchholtz family said all the material things can be replaced.

It makes you realize that a house is just a house. It can be replaced. Family, my little boy, that is all I was worried about for the first two days.

See the full report and an interview with the couple from WBRZ here.