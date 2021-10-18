Bad Day: Traffic Violation, Seizure & Arrest for Carencro Man

Monday, October 11 ended up being a pretty bad day for one Carencro man after a routine traffic stop led to his arrest according to officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Traffic violations are noticed by law enforcement officials, and such was the case last Monday when deputies pulled over 37-year-old Dwight Joseph Menard's truck. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says deputies smelled something that smelled like a controlled dangerous substance. In addition, the deputies say they saw a rifle.

Deputies searched Menard's truck, and when the search was concluded, they recovered the following items:

A small bag containing suspected methamphetamine

A small bag containing suspected marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

A Tauras 9 mm handgun

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle

A Savage .22 rifle

A Mossberg 6.5 Creedmoor rifle

After the recovery of all of these items, the deputies escorted Menard to the St. Landry Parish Jail. The man was booked with the following:

Four Counts of Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Various Traffic Violations

The man's bond was set at $36,500.

According to Thibodeaux, this happened on Louisiana Highway 190 eastbound near the Krotz Springs area.

