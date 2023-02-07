A Baton Rouge 6th grader was arrested by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office yesterday after bringing THC gummies to school and sharing them with three other students.

According to EBRSO, the incident happened at Southeast Middle School.

One student was taken to a local hospital after they got sick at school sometime on Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be fine.

Investigators said a 12-year-old 6th grader took the gummies to school and shared them with three other students. Deputies said that the student allegedly shared the gummies at the request of the other three students.

The student who brought the drugs to school was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center for the following:

Distribution of Schedule I controlled substance

Violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone

Possession of marijuana

Deputies said the other three students, also all 6th graders, were issued a summons for possession of contraband on school property and were released to their parents.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued the following statement regarding the incident:

We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing regarding a student allegedly passing around gummies. We can confirm one student was transported off campus by EMS and one student was vomiting. All parents of students involved were contacted. Disciplinary measures have been enacted based on our policies and procedures. We have not gotten any reports of any fights or arrests.

EBRSO said the investigation remains ongoing.