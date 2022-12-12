Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety.

This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.

This Oxygen True Crime series is called "Serial Killer Capital: Baton Rouge". This series hones in on a number of murders that happened in Baton Rouge between 1992 and 2004. During that time span, more than 36 women were killed in horrific crimes. There are concerns that some of these killers may still be on the loose and roaming among us.

The victims of these brutal crimes ranged in age from 29 to 81. The remains of some of the women were never found. The victims were beaten, strangled, stabbed or shot. Many of them were also raped.

One of the suspects, Derrick Todd Lee was suspected in several of these brutal murders. The high school dropout, was ultimately connected to the victims via DNA. Lee died in 2016 of heart disease after being transported to the hospital from death row at Angola.

One of the other suspects in these crimes is Sean Vincent Gillis. He was convicted of killing several Louisiana women between 1994 and 2004 in the Baton Rouge area.

He was found guilty in four murders and later confessed to others. He was sentenced to life in prison because the jury deadlocked in the penalty phase.

Jeffery Lee Guillory was also arrested and convicted of one of the murders and was sentenced to life in prison. But he is suspected in at least two other murders.

Detectives believe there may be other killers on the loose in connection with some of these brutal crimes. Some of the bodies of these women were found in Whiskey Bay, a swampy area just west of Baton Rouge.