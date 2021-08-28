Get our free mobile app

The state of Louisiana produces a lot of serial killers. That's not just an opinion, research published by CrimeCapsule shows that Louisiana has the 5th most serial killers in the United States.

Now we're not going to get into a discussion of why Louisiana has so many serial killers, but we are going to talk about them.

Louisiana has been the birth place of multiple serial killers, and also a location for other serial killers to call home. There have been multiple serial killers who have come to Louisiana, where they have committed crimes.

So we are going to look at not only the serial killers who were born in Louisiana, but those who have murdered in the state. Here are the 12 Most Notorious Serial Killers In Louisiana History