BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL)— Two Louisiana men are now behind bars after a late-night drag race turned violent.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of drag racing and gunshots on November 2nd, around 2 am in the 9200 block of Mammoth Ave.

Upon arrival, officers stopped and searched a vehicle related to the incident and discovered two stolen firearms.

One of the passengers, Hazael Munoz, allegedly fired a shot at the officer responding before pulling over. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Both Munoz and the driver, Tyler Jackson-Scott, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for Possession of Stolen Firearms, according to BRPD.

Munoz was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities say this is not his first arrest involving illegal weapons.

Scott was also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for possession of stolen firearms.

There are no further details regarding the drag racing reports; however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further details about this case is encouraged to contact BRPD or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

