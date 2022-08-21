Baton Rouge Mom Wins Groceries for a Year on the Food Network

We love it when people from Louisiana represent our state and put us in a good spotlight; that is what these two ladies are doing.

Katie Sample is a graduate of LSU, a speech pathologist, and can now say she is a famous TV celebrity.

Suzanne Duplantis is an author from New Roads, La, who wrote the book “Lagniappe Leftovers” and is no stranger to television.

The third contestant in the competition was from Baltimore, Maryland, Jeff Ilechie is a cancer researcher and a home cook.

All three contestants were featured in a new series called “Big Bad Budget Battle” on the Food Network. The episode originally aired at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night, August 16, 2022.

In the end, Katie Sample did beat out Suzanne Duplantis and Jeff Ilechie in the competition with her Cajun-inspired Chicken Tortilla Soup and won a year’s worth of groceries.

"All I'm thinking about right now is my daughter, and this is for her, so thank ya'll so much, I watch Food Network every day, I watch these people that are the judges, I idolize these people, and they said I was good." Katie Sample said.

Katie is a single mom from Baton Rouge, La so not only will the groceries for a year help out a lot but I can only imagine how special she must have felt when she won the competition.

The episode may have already aired on TV but you can watch this episode along with other episodes of "Big Bad Budget Battle" which are streaming on Discovery+.

