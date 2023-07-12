Baton Rouge Police Chief Submits Resignation, Raising Questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Baton Rouge will be searching for a new police chief soon, the mayor's office confirms. The search begins after the current police chief, Murphy Paul, submitted his sudden resignation this week.

WBRZ in Baton Rouge first reported the story, confirming it Wednesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Sources within the City of Baton Rouge confirmed to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul submitted his resignation as Chief of Police.

Those sources said more details are expected to come out today, but were not immediately clear.

The resignation won’t be immediate. Sources said Paul is expected to remain in place until Mayor Sharon Weston Broome can name a replacement.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also issued a statement regarding the resignation.

"Chief Murphy Paul's leadership and dedication have brought about positive change within our police department," Broome said in the statement. "His vision and tireless efforts have laid a strong foundation for the future. We thank him for his remarkable service and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

Mayor-President Broome's Chief Administrative Officer, Dr. James Llorens was also quoted in the statement, saying, "Chief Paul's departure marks the end of an era in our police department, but it also presents an opportunity for new leadership to build upon his accomplishments. We are committed to a thorough and diligent process in selecting the best candidate for the position of Police Chief."

Some of the responses to the resignation showed discontent with Paul's job as chief.

Baton Rouge recently saw a dip, according to The Advocate in its otherwise high murder rate. A 23 percent drop in the murder rate was reported back in February, with local officials taking credit for the change by citing initiatives pouring resources into efforts to "mediate conflicts," The Advocate wrote.

"While we are happy to see a decrease in the number of homicides, let me be very clear: We are by no means counting this as a home-run victory, but more so as a successful plan," Broome said at the time.

Get our free mobile app

Paul will stay on the job as police chief until Broome picks his replacement.