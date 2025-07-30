BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana family is traumatized after police allegedly raided their Baton Rouge home Tuesday night by mistake.

WBRZ has requested a copy of the warrant and an explanation from Probation and Parole since there's no public information regarding the alleged shocking mix-up.

The Baton Rouge mother recalled putting her children to bed for the night when they suddenly heard a loud knock at their front door.

When she approached the door, she immediately saw red dot sights coming through the windows of her home on Lark Street.

According to WBRZ, a video taken by a neighbor shows the mother and her children being instructed to exit the home with their hands above their heads.

Officers then began questioning her about an individual she did not know. It was clear that they were at the wrong house entirely.

The woman alleges that shortly after, the officers left without any explanation, apology, or paperwork.

Understandably, her children were traumatized by the incident and don't understand why their home was targeted.

WBRZ is waiting for a response from law enforcement regarding the incident.

