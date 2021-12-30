Lafayette Firefighters Working Large Active Fire at Bayou Oaks Apartment Complex

Multiple firefighters are on the scene of an active fire at Bayou Oaks Apartment Homes in Lafayette.

According to a release from Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department, a 911 call was received reporting "smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings at the complex." Within minutes, first responders arrived to see flames erupting from the roof.

LFD

At that point, a second alarm was requested and seven fire trucks and three aerial ladders were quickly on the scene.

Trahan said that a total of 35 firefighters and 24 units were on the scene to battle the blaze which is currently under control. At this time there are no injuries reported but the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist with temporary housing.

Upon preliminary investigation, Trahan says that roofing contractors were working on the roof of the complex when they noticed the smoke. At that point, a 911 call was made to report the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.