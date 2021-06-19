Beanie Babies from the 90s are Worth a Ton in 2021

Remember when Beanie Babies were the rage. Do you still have some? Might be time to get them out of storage. Beanie Babies are getting thousands of dollars from collectors right now, as much as $50,000 each.

The Toy Zone has announced the Beanie Babies seeking top dollar in 2021. The one that's worth the most today is a Rainbow The Chameleon Beanie Baby from 1997. One just sold for $50,000. Rainbow The Chameleon Beanie Baby is worth more than any other toy from the 1990s according to the outlet. As a matter of fact, nine of the top 10 most valuable toys from the 90s are Beanie Babies.

But if you don't have a Chameleon Beanie Baby, you could still be sitting on a goldmine. Valentina (With Errors) Beanie Baby is worth almost $30,000, Valentino from 1994 is worth over $25,000 and Curly The Bear from 1996 is worth $15,000.

2021 is the year for the 90s Beanie Baby. So many families collected Beanie Babies back in the 90s. Go through your collection then check out the list of the most valuable toys from the 1990s. Remember, there are nine Beanie Babies in the Top 10.

If you're not sure of the name of your Beanie Baby, check the tag for the name and history of your Beanie Baby.

Other toys from the 1990s are worth a ton, including a copy of Goldeneye 007 for Nintendo and Scratch from the Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles.

So many varieties, each with their name and history printed in the swing tag.