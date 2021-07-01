Beignet Fest Returns to NOLA This Fall

As we are emerging from a year of forced "down time", Louisiana citizens are reminded of how much we missed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are a state that loves to celebrate, and we were not able to attend any of the 400 festivals that our state is so famous for. But things are looking up for a fall filled with fun and events that we have missed terribly.

The latest festival to re-emerge for 2021 is Beignet Fest in New Orleans, which has been a popular event for the last five years. The fun festival will return to New Orleans City Park on September 25, so if you're going to the Florida Georgia Line concert at Smoothie King Center that night, you can stop by and grab a bite beforehand. Events will be held from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, and food vendors will be announced later this summer.

The musical lineup has already been announced and includes Daria & The Hip Drops, Imagination Movers, Marc Stone 3, TBC Brass Band and Bo Dollis Jr. and the Wild Magnolias. Festival organizer and director Sherwood Collins told NOLAWeekend.com “We are all ready to get festin’ again, We’re especially thrilled to bring back Beignet Fest this year to provide an opportunity for local culture bearers to get back to work, from musicians and stage crews to the food vendors. Likewise, we know locals and visitors alike are eager to enjoy live, local music and the iconic beignet served up dozens of different ways once again.”

Beignet Fest is a fundraiser for the Tres Doux Foundation, which helps children and families affected by autism. Tickets will be $20 to attend the fest this year, with proceeds benefitting the foundation once again. All tickets must be purchased online, in advance, with children 4 and under admitted free.