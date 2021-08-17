Beignet Fest Cancelled For 2021

And the hits just keep coming…

Another popular festival has decided to cancel due to the rising number of covid cases in Louisiana.

The 2021 Beignet Fest which was scheduled to begin on Sept 25 in New Orleans announced today that they have decided to cancel the event this year and are looking forward to 2022.

The Tres Doux Foundation announced in a statement that they made the decision to cancel the event because of safety concerns for children with developmental delays and disabilities.

“The mission of the Tres Doux Foundation is to celebrate, embrace and enhance the lives of children with developmental delays and disabilities by presenting them as whole beings, and to support organizations that do the same," organizers said in a statement. "As such, we are dedicated to the health and safety of children of all abilities, and we feel it is best to cancel the 2021 Beignet Fest. We look forward to returning in 2022."

The foundation said that refunds would be given to ticketholders but encourage those who have already purchased tickets to donate the money to the foundation’s grant program.

I Can't Wait To Go To These Festivals Again

5 Netflix Titles With New Orleans In A Starring Role