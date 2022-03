As you’re getting your Mardi Gras playlist ready for your float, party, or whatever it is you might be prepping for this Fat Tuesday, you’ve got to make sure you have this song in the mix! As we all know, there is definitely, rarely place to pee on Mardi Gras day.

Check out the song from Benny Grunch, “Ain’t No Place To Pee On Mardi Gras Day". This song pretty much hits the nail on the head doesn’t it?