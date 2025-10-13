BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — Three Louisiana men jumped into action when a woman drove her vehicle straight into the water at Besson's Boat Launch in Cut Off, Louisiana.

Jacques Billiot and his brother, Nathan, both teenagers, were picking up their boat with their friend, Brady Difrene, 20, at Besson's Boat Launch when they witnessed a vehicle drive straight into the water.

Bravery at Besson’s Boat Launch

The Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 said the three young men just so happened to be in the right place at the right time and immediately jumped into action. Thanks to their quick thinking, they managed to pull the elderly woman from her vehicle before it sank completely.

“Without hesitation, the trio sprang into action,” the Fire District said in a statement. “They entered the water and successfully rescued an elderly woman still inside the vehicle.”

Once emergency personnel arrived, they performed a secondary search to confirm there were no passengers in the vehicle and a wrecker removed the submerged vehicle.

Due to their quick actions, no injuries were reported.

Fire Officials Praise Local Heroes

The Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 thanked the three young men for their "quick and selfless" act that saved a woman's life.

“This situation could have ended in tragedy—but their bravery made all the difference,” officials said."

At this time, details regarding the driver's identity or the cause of the accident have not been released.

