Former Carencro Walmart Employee Explains Why She Quit Her Job in Now-Viral Video

The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind for former Walmart employee, Beth McGrath.

For many, she has become somewhat of a local hero after quitting the job that she has held for nearly the last five years in the electronics department of the Carencro Walmart location.

But it wasn't the fact that she resigned that brought her fame–it's how she did it. In a video that has been viewed tens of thousands of times, McGrath gathered herself as best she could as she publicly aired the grievances that pushed her to the breaking point to leave her job the way that she did; live on the Walmart store PA system for all to hear.

If you didn't see the original video that went viral, I did an entire story on it when it first broke and you can see it here. I've also attached the actual video at the end of this story.

Since releasing the video, it has been shared nearly 5,000 times. An overwhelming amount of support for Beth's decision to quit her job the way she did. Many shared similar frustrations in past jobs with some saying they ultimately built up the courage to eventually leave, while others said she did something they would never be brave enough to do.

While the majority of the feedback has been positive, not everyone supported McGrath's decision. There were people who criticized her method of resignation suggesting that she was looking for attention and others who warned that she may have a difficult time finding a job moving forward. Others didn't like her use of NSFW language and there were even a few people who suggested she could face legal issues for slander.

But the naysayers were a drop in the bucket compared to the large number of people who applauded Beth for standing up for herself, but more importantly, the way she spoke up for the coworkers who she believed deserved better treatment. McGrath says she didn't do this for "clout" but people still felt the need to give her support during her transitional time.

Someone shared her Cash App and people began to donate to Beth. Local personalities like Uncle Luck made videos giving her props.

After a day of "Bethsanity" (that's actually her social media handle), McGrath actually spoke in her own words—posting a video addressing her newfound fame and ultimately explaining why she did what she did in the video clip that has now gone viral.

In the new video posted Wednesday night (9/15), Beth addressed all the people who have commented, liked, and shared her story. She also thanked them all, stating that they have impacted her life.

Almost immediately, Beth had an outpouring of support in the comments. Like many people have done over the last 24 hours, someone even shared a personal experience with Beth, describing a time when she helped them from the electronics department in that Walmart location.

As I stated before, not everyone will agree with Beth's actions. Not everyone will be able to fathom what it's like to reach that type of breaking point at a job. And that's OK.

At the end of the day, Beth is the one who will have to live her truth and deal with the consequences (or the rewards) of her actions—and from what I'm seeing in her videos, she is well aware of that.

When it comes to the one message that she hopes people can take away from her video, Beth says "do not be afraid to speak your peace."

Speaking of peace—based on her recent profile pic, I think she's definitely at peace with her decision.