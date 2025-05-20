People Are Placing Bets on Which Escaped Louisiana Inmate Gets Caught Last

As six fugitives from the Orleans Justice Center remain on the run, the internet has taken a wild turn—with social media users now literally placing parody bets on which escapee will be the last one caught.

It started after the fourth inmate was captured Monday night (May 19), when a Facebook user posted a mock FanDuel-style graphic complete with betting odds and the hashtag #PrisonBreakParlay.

The post read:

“DOWN TO THE FINAL 6, LET'S GET IT ⛓️‍💥 Derrick Groves: +150 Corey Boyd: +180 Jermaine Donald: +200 Antoine Massey: +250 Leo Tate: +300 Lenton VanBuren: +350

LOCK IN NOW”

The comment section exploded.

“I’ll take $100 on Boyd,” wrote one user.

“Parlay Tate and Donald at +1020, $50 to win $560,” joked another.

“Derrick is going out like TeTe from Set It Off,” someone added.

Others are analyzing mugshots like they're draft picks:

“My money on Derrick. He look like he writes down his thoughts.”

“Massey not getting caught, he going out with a bang.”

“Lenton not a priority. They getting the top guys first.”

Some even questioned the legitimacy of the photos or made jokes about the AI-like appearance of the suspects, fueling more memes.

Whether these “bets” are real or satire, they highlight one of the many bizarre viral twists this case has taken as law enforcement continues the manhunt for six dangerous fugitives—including a convicted killer and a repeat escape artist wanted for rape and kidnapping.

The Orleans jailbreak has already sparked political outrage, state investigations, and high-level government meetings.

But online, it’s become part true crime saga, part internet sideshow.

While the internet may be laughing, officials and families of victims are pleading for accountability from those responsible for the jailbreak and swift action before anyone else gets hurt.