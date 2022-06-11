Blanchard Woman Faces Serious Charges After Bizarre Crash

CPSO CPSO loading...

A Blanchard woman is facing charges today after she apparently drove her car onto train tracks causing a major crash.

Caddo deputies say the woman is now charged with DUI. The incident happened at about 1am Friday morning. A Blanchard Police Officer found 26-year-old Jasmine Price in her car on the railroad tracks at Alexander Avenue in Blanchard. Price got out of her car, leaving it on the tracks.

The officer tried to contact KCS officials to let them know about the car, but it was too late. A train came barreling through and slammed into the car dragging it about a half-mile. The car burst into flames.

Caddo Fire District 1 rushed to the scene to put out the blaze. Investigators have determined Price was driving while intoxicated. She was arrested by Caddo Deputies and released.

While this mess was cleaned up, several roads in the Blanchard area had to be closed. All are now back open.

