After having issues opening for the of Summer 2022 due to staffing shortages, Blue Bayou Dixie Landing has just announced an official opening date, but with limited attractions.

Earlier this month (June 8, 2022) WBRZ reported on the lifeguard shortage in the Baton Rouge area and if effects on community pools, and the impact on Blue Bayou Water Park.

Already halfway into Summer 2022, Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' has yet to open to the public.

Clearly, the Summer months are the water park's bread and butter, and the fact that Blue Bayou hasn't opened yet has had many Louisianians concerned about Blue Bayou's future.

Well, earlier today (06/13/22) we all got a nice glimmer of hope.

In an announcement made via the water park's Facebook page and website, Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' will open this week.

"BLUE BAYOU WATER PARK/DIXIE LANDIN' THEME PARK WILL OPEN ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 @ 10:00 A.M."

As mentioned in the park's announcement, Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' will open for Summer 2022 on Wednesday, June 15 from 10 am to 6 pm through August 6, 2022.

Blue Bayou will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm until August 6. After August 6, Blue Bayou Dixie Landin' will be open "Saturdays and Sundays only, through and including Labor Day."

However, it's important to note the water park says they'll be open, but with limited attractions.

Also of note, admission may only be paid at the water park's Admission Gate.