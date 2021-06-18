Body Of 73-Year-Old Recovered On Toledo Bend After He Never Returned From Fishing

According to reports, an elderly man drowned on Toledo Bend Lake on Thursday. The 73-year-old's body was recovered on Friday morning not far from the man's home.

See the report posted to Twitter by @KLFY below.

According to the above report, Richard Irwin Bagwell went fishing on Toledo Bend on Thursday, June 18 and never returned. Authorities were able to locate Bagwell's boat against a bank, which is when they located his body not far from where the boat rested.

The report also includes that when Bagwell last spoke to his wife on Thursday evening, he was having motor issues.

The 73-year-old was not in perfect health, per local authorities. His body will now be sent for an autopsy to confirm the believed drowning.

