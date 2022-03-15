Second Man’s Body Recovered From Toledo Bend, Both Men Identified

A second man's body has been recovered from Toledo Bend Lake after a fishing trip went awry for two men this past weekend.

The tragedy started on Friday, March 11th when two men went out fishing on the Sabine Parish lake. The sheriff's office there received a call in mid-afternoon on Saturday, March 12th that the two fishermen never returned.

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Deputies along with Louisiana Wildlife Agents and other volunteers began the search from the Solan's Camp boat launch. Around 8:00 pm that day the first fishermen's body was discovered.

That man has been identified as 61-year-old George Diboll of Oakdale.

The search continued on Sunday, March 13th for the second man with the help of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Fort Polk.

Late in the day on Sunday, the men's 18' aluminum boat was located and marked by a United Cajun Navy volunteer using sonar/chartplotter electronic equipment.

The boat was sitting on the bottom of the lake in approximately 17' of water. Divers were able to attach large airbags to the vessel and bring it close to the surface. The boat was eventually towed to the Solan's Camp boat launch.

The other fishermen's body was located miles away later on Monday afternoon (3/14) near the Holly Park Marina off Carters Ferry Road near Milam on the Texas side of the lake.

He was identified as Marvin Parsons, 61, of Lafayette.

The incident remains under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries.

Autopsies will be conducted on both Diboll and Parsons to determine their exact causes of death.