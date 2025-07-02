Highlights

143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna recalled by New Jersey-based Gaiser's European Style Provisions due to misbranding

Seven different bologna varieties were affected, produced between March 20 and June 20, 2025

Products contain undeclared meats, including pork, beef, and chicken, not listed on labels

Nationwide distribution to wholesale and retail locations, with establishment number "EST. 5385"

No illnesses reported, but consumers urged to discard products immediately

Over 143,000 Pounds of Bologna Recalled Nationwide for Mislabeling

Check your fridge: Popular deli meat brands contain undeclared ingredients, federal officials warn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you've got bologna in your refrigerator, you need to check the label right now. The U.S. Department of Agriculture pulled more than 143,000 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna from store shelves Friday after discovering the products contain meat ingredients that aren't listed anywhere on the packaging.

According to FSIS, Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc., a Union, N.J., establishment, is recalling approximately 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to misbranding.

The recall hits seven different bologna varieties made between March and June this year, all stamped with the number "EST. 5385" inside the USDA inspection mark. Here's what happened: someone called the government's tip line to report a problem, and when inspectors looked into it, they found exactly what the caller suspected.

What's Wrong With These Products

This isn't your typical food contamination scare. Instead, Gaiser's European Style Provisions messed up their labeling in a big way. Products labeled as one type of meat actually contain completely different animals.

Here's the breakdown of what you're actually getting versus what the label claims:

The "Chicken" and "Veal" That Isn't:

"FAMILY TREE BOLOGNA VEAL" – actually contains pork

"BABUSHKA'S RECIPE CHICKEN BOLOGNA" – also has pork mixed in

"GAISERS BOLOGNA VEAL" – contains both chicken and pork

More Mixed-Up Meats:

"GAISERS RUSSIAN BRAND DOKTORSKAYA BOLOGNA" – has beef that's not on the label

"GAISERS TURKEY BOLOGNA" – actually contains chicken and pork

"FANCY BOLOGNA" – lists pork as an ingredient but throws in unlisted beef and chicken

"CHICKEN BOLOGNA KYPOYKA PABA" – surprise pork inside

If you bought any of these at a deli counter, you might not have the original packaging since many stores weigh and wrap these products fresh. That makes this recall trickier to track down.

Should You Worry About Getting Sick?

The good news: nobody's gotten sick from eating these products, and health officials don't expect anyone will. The USDA calls this a Class III recall, which basically means the health risk is pretty minimal.

But here's why this still matters: if you keep kosher, follow halal dietary laws, avoid certain meats for health reasons, or have food allergies, this mislabeling could be a real problem. You might unknowingly eat something that goes against your beliefs or could harm your health.

This Company Has Done This Before

Gaiser's European Style Provisions has been around since 1926, operating out of Union, New Jersey. They make a big deal about quality meats and accommodating different dietary needs. Problem is, this isn't their first rodeo with mislabeled products.

Back in 2016, the same company pulled nearly 4,000 pounds of chicken and pork bologna for the exact same reasons – wrong labels, undeclared allergens, and using uninspected meat. That's twice in nine years they've had major labeling screw-ups.

How Someone Caught This

Credit goes to a regular person who noticed something fishy and picked up the phone. They called the Office of Inspector General (OIG) tip line to report what they suspected, and government inspectors followed up. When they tested the products, sure enough, the caller was right.

Gaiser's ships nationwide, so these mislabeled products went to wholesale distributors and retail stores all over the country. Look for that "EST. 5385" number inside the USDA inspection stamp – that's your smoking gun.

Since this problem went on for three months, from March through June, it's not just an oops moment. This suggests something went wrong with their whole labeling system.

What You Need to Do Right Now

Don't wait – check your fridge today:

Look for "EST. 5385" on any bologna packages or deli wrapping Toss it out or take it back to the store for your money back Clean everything that touched the recalled products – cutting boards, counters, and your hands

If you need help:

Why This Matters Beyond One Company

Food labels exist for good reasons. When companies get them wrong, especially twice, it breaks the trust people need to make safe choices about what they eat. This goes beyond just reading ingredients; it's about knowing you can believe what's printed on the package.

The government will keep checking to make sure Gaiser's actually gets these products off store shelves. They'll post store lists on the FSIS website when they have them.

