Bossier Man Suspected of Having Child Pornography

A Bossier City man has been locked up after being accused of possessing child pornography. Bossier Sheriff's detectives got a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office about this case.

After an investigation, detectives arrested 60-year-old Gary Mann of the 1200 block of Dudley Lane of Bossier City.

He was arrested on Wednesday on 17 counts of child pornography. He is also accused of possessing schedule II drugs (Methamphetamine), and one count of drug paraphernalia. More charges could be added as this investigation continues.

Two others were also arrested as a result of this case. Cahlil Keener was arrested for drug possession. Jamie Scott is accused of possessing methamphetamine and he is also suspected of resisting an officer.

