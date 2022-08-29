Bossier City Hall Raided by FBI – Police Officer Arrested

A Bossier City police officer has been arrested and the police department at Bossier City hall has been raided by the FBI.

Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford has been booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. A statement from Bossier City leaders say they were notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.

The federal agents went to the police headquarters searching for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association.

Sanford has served as president of the local police union. He has been placed on administrative leave by the police department.

“Bossier City officials are cooperating fully with investigators,” the city’s statement reads, adding that they have no further comment at this time.

