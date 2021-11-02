Bossier Teacher One of Two Arrested in Alleged Road Rage Gunplay

Two men have been arrested by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputies after a suspected road rage incident in a Haughton neighborhood.

One of the men, Jason Engle, is a teacher with Bossier Parish Schools. Deputies say the 51-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly shot at a vehicle in Haughton's Dogwood Subdivision on October 30. No one was injured in the incident.

bpso

BPSO reports say Engle claimed that he was being followed by a pair of vehicles. The Haughton resident told deputies that the two began tailing him on Bellevue Road and followed him into the Dogwood Trail area. According to a report by KSLA TV, Engle also told deputies that "the vehicles began to drive aggressively behind him in the neighborhood."

KSLA also reports that "Engle is said to have stopped his vehicle after being rear-ended" by another vehicle.

According to the Bossier Sheriff's Office, Engle then saw the drivers of both trailing vehicles exit their vehicles and move in his direction. Engle got out of his own vehicle and began firing a .357 handgun into one of the vehicles. He then got back into his vehicle, drove home and contacted authorities.

Engle has charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. According to KSLA, Engle "was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $40,000."

bpso

The other driver in the incident, 22-year-old Kevin Wooley of Haughton, was also arrested. KSLA says that Woodley "was charged with one count of aggravated criminal property damage, with a bond of $15,000. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility."

