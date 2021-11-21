Bottle of Red Wine Sells for 1 Million Dollars at New Orleans Auction

Would you pay $1 million dollars for a bottle of wine?

Well, someone did.

Now, before you make that face (because I certainly did) the money went to a great cause… The Emeril Lagasse Foundation. The Emeril Lagasse Foundation seeks to create opportunities to inspire, mentor and enable youth to reach their full potential through culinary, nutrition, and arts education.

The auction took place at the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s wine auction at the Fillmore earlier in the month. The event not only raised the million dollars for the most expensive bottle of wine sold at auction EVER but it also raised $3.75 million for 45 other organizations that also support youth.

"Ultimately, it's about what that bottle does and is going to do," said Brian Kish, president of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation. "The money will support so many kids."

The bottle that went for a million dollars is a Cabernet Sauvignon from 2019. The Setting Wines 2019 Glass Slipper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon sells for $185 on The Setting WInes website.

While most people would never consider spending that kind of money on a bottle of wine this money will go to help several organizations in the Louisiana area and around the country.

Since the Emeril Lagasse Foundation was formed in 2002, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation has donated more than $15.5 million to local and national charities that support the culinary arts and educational programs.

