"The Crawfish Capitol of the World", Breaux Bridge can now add "Most Charming Southern Small Towns in the U.S." to its list of accolades.

15 Most Charming Southern Towns in the U.S.

The folks over at TripsToDiscover.com have released their list of the "15 Most Charming Southern Small Towns in the U.S." and Breaux Bridge made the cut!

Louisiana actually landed two cities on the list, with Natchitoches being the second city.

From TripsToDiscover.com -

"Dubbed the 'crawfish capital of the world', Breaux Bridge is in the heart of Cajun country and lures visitors in with its annual Crawfish Festival. However, you can visit this top Louisiana town throughout the year and dig into its Cajun and Creole cuisine, which includes some of the world’s best crawfish."

The travel site also goes on to mention Lagniappe Antiques Market, Lake Martin, Pont Breaux’s, and more.

The other cities on the list include, via KLFY -

Beaufort, S.C.

Amelia Island, Fla.

Fredericksburg, Tx.

Blowing Rock, N.C.

Dahlonega, Ga.

Marble Falls, Tx.

Natchez, Miss.

Fairhope, Ala.

Hot Springs, N.C.

Eureka Springs, Ark.

Mount Dora, Fla.

Helen, Ga.

Paducah, Ky.

