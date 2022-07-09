If all goes as planned, those traveling I-10 in Mississippi may soon have another stop to make.

The very popular gas station, Buc-ee's, has announced plans to open a location in Pass Christian. This would be the closest store to Louisiana.

WVUE reports that construction could start as soon as next year, and a company spokesperson says, “We are working diligently to bring Buc-ee’s award-winning restrooms, freshly prepared food, and cheap gas to Pass Christian, MS,”

If you are familiar with the area in Mississippi, the location would be off of Menge Ave, and the development would reportedly cover 140 acres.

Because of the amount of traffic that the popular gas station would draw to the area, Buc-ee's will reportedly pay for the widening of streets and merging lanes.

If you've seen the amount of traffic near the Bucc-ee's store off of I-10 in Alabama, you already know that multiple lanes are needed to funnel traffic in the area.

As you may expect, many in the community are excited about this potential development as this store/gas station would bring millions into the local and state economy.

We will continue to follow this latest announcement and bring you updates as we get them.

Would you be willing to take a road trip if this store does indeed open in Mississippi? You can let us know in the comments section.