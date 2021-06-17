Burger Tyme Reveals Menu as Restaurant Prepares for Soft Opening Later This Month

Burger Tyme is (almost) back.

After revealing they would be making a comeback with a physical location in the old Wendy's building on Johnston street near Doucet, Burger Tyme is having a soft opening to serve a test run for staff later this month.

Braxton Moody V has had this comeback plan in the works for a while now, and the overwhelmingly positive feedback on social media has proven that his timing for the physical location was just right.

This has been amazing, an affirmation really, to hear the excitement on social media. People are excited about it, and that's why we're doing it.

Speaking with Megan Wyatt at The Advocate, Moody said he's been testing the temperature of the market for over a year.

Fast forward to today, and now he's standing side by side with his GM, Shawn Touchet—a man very familiar with the Burger Tyme brand as he "worked at four of the eight Burger Tyme locations from 1994 until 2000."

I'm excited to have it back as part of my life. It's been part of my life for so long," Touchet said. "I love the food. I love the product. I love what we do.

If you've reached this part of the story and you're still wondering what the hell is Burger Tyme and what the hell is a Cajun Blaze, read up on the legacy here and here.

Now, if you're familiar with Burger Tyme and all its Cajun Blaze glory, you'll be thrilled to see that the Blaze is back along with some other fan favorites as the original menu will be making a comeback along with the restaurant itself.

Burger Tyme via The Advocate

The restaurant will also have keto and gluten-free sandwiches.

Moody says they're eyeing July 6 as an opening date for the Johnston street location, but in the meantime, you can reserve your order for the soft opening taking place Jun 25-28 at the official Burger Tyme website.

If you want to be a part of the team for this legendary restaurant's comeback you can apply here now for multiple positions ranging from $9 to $15 per hour.

Touchet told The Advocate that if things go well, they've been eyeing property in both Youngsville and Carencro and could open a second location in a year.

But first, they've got to get this one up and running—and it looks like they're well on their way.

For store hours, Burger Tyme history, and more see the full story here via The Advocate.