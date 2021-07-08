Burger Tyme In Lafayette Officially Open For Business After 20 Year Hiatus

Multiple outlets are reporting that Acadiana-famous eatery Burger Tyme is once again open for business. The legendary 'Cajuns-Blaze' burger is now available for pick-up on Johnston Street and you can check out all of the details here.

Burger Tyme of America

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, Burger Tyme is back in business with their location at 3300 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

See KATC's report posted to Facebook below.

The nostalgia is flooding back for many Lafayette natives who have been waiting decades for another taste of the 'Cajun Blaze' that is now back.

How to order Burger Tyme in Lafayette

Burger Tyme, YouTube

Burger Tyme, located at 3300 Johnston St., can be ordered online or in the drive through.

Burger Tyme in Lafayette hours of operation

Monday-Thursday - Burger Tyme is open 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Friday-Saturday - Burger Tyme is open 11 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Sunday - Burger Tyme is closed.

The news was also reported by @theadvocateaca via Twitter below.

The report says that the owners plan to open the dining area and expand their hours as they hire more employees. The menu will also expand in coming weeks, per the above report.

Burger Tyme

While more and more items will be added to Burger Tyre's menu, keep reading below to check out some discontinued menu items from another burger-joint you may have heard of.