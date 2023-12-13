Burger Tyme Closing Down Current Lafayette Restaurant to Relocate in the New Year

Burger Tyme, a cherished local burger joint known for its Cajun Blaze, has announced plans to relocate from its current Johnston Street spot. The news has sparked excitement (and lots of speculation) among its devoted fanbase, with the move slated for early next year.

The announcement came via a post on the official Burger Tyme Facebook page, informing fans and customers that the Johnston Street location will continue operations until December 23rd, just before Christmas Eve. The post hinted at a new chapter for the iconic eatery, promising a brief renovation period before reopening in a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Founded in 1987 by Braxton Moody IV, Burger Tyme quickly became a Lafayette staple. Known for its unique Cajun Blaze seasoning, created by Moody in his kitchen during Lafayette's challenging economic times in the 1980s, the restaurant has a storied history of adapting and thriving. After a hiatus, Burger Tyme was revived in July 2021 by Moody's son at 3300 Johnston Street, with a team that included five original employees, and it continues to serve the beloved original recipes.

As part of this exciting move, Burger Tyme also revealed on its blog the return of the original quarter-pound Cajun Blaze burger, along with new size options for burger enthusiasts. The restaurant thanked its loyal customers and asked for patience during this transition, reassuring them that the Cajun Blaze Seasoning would still be available online and at select retail locations.

Social media has been buzzing with speculation and hopes regarding the new location. Comments range from suggestions of moving to Baton Rouge to hopes of staying central to Lafayette. Locations like Carencro and Broussard have been mentioned, showing the widespread appeal of the restaurant across the region.

As the restaurant prepares for this new chapter, it carries with it the spirit of Lafayette and the legacy of a family’s dedication to serving up local favorites. The exact location of the new Burger Tyme remains a mystery, but one thing is certain: the spicy fans of this local legend are already eager to follow wherever it goes.

For more info, visit Burger Tyme's official website.