Busted, A Church Point Man Arrested for Thefts & Burglaries

A Church Point man has been arrested after St. Landry Parish detectives believe this man is responsible for for stealing multiple four-wheelers and other items. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says their investigation took them to several areas of the parish and other parishes.

Guidroz says that 28-year-old Kevin Tyler Meaux was busted when he tried to sell a Lincoln electric welding machine that had the cord cut. That's a clue that something isn't right. The man was arrested for oustanding warrants. He's accussed of thefts and burglaries.

As their investigation unfolded, the sheriff says his detectives starting gathering information about where stolen items had been squirreled away. The following is a list of the items that law enforcement believe that Meaux is responsible for taking:

A four-wheeler from the Church Point area in Acadia Parish

Several stolen four-wheelers were recovered from the town of Walker in Livingston Parish

A stolen trailer from Walker

A stolen tractor from Walker

St. Landry Parish Jail Google Street View loading...

Guidroz adds in his press release, "Since his arrest, the thefts in the Lewisburg area have drastically decreased." Meaux was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, and Guidroz says they really want people to pay attention to this story. Why? Because Guidroz says it's possible that Meaux has sold stolen items to people in Acadiana.

If you think you have bought some items from Kevin Meaux, you are asked to contact detectives at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. If you want to report a crime, you can anonymously do so by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-948-TIPS(8477). You can also anonymously give information by using the P3 app on any mobile device.

