Caddo’s Marco French Is Louisiana Principal of the Year

Congratulations to Marco French. He is 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year. French gets the overall win, not just a grade level win and it's an exciting day for Caddo Parish. French is Principal at Queensborough Leadership Academy in Shreveport.

It was quite a moment when he was named the winner during the Friday evening ceremony.



Awards were given for elementary, middle school and high school principals, but French is named the best overall principal in our state. That is quite an honor.

The ceremony was not held live in a ballroom as usual. It was a virtual ceremony, but French was watching online with his family, friends, and local education leaders as he was named the winner.

We salute this top educator and congratulate him on this amazing honor.

Well done.

