Cajun Market Donut Co. Opening New Location in Carencro

Good news Carencro, you've got a delicious new restaurant coming your way!

Cajun Market Donut Co. has announced they're opening a fourth location in Carencro according to theadvocate.com.

The new location will be located in the Derek Plaza shopping center at 115 Derek Drive in Suite 111 in the former Goodwill location.

With the new location, Cajun Market Donut Co. will be the closest donut shop to the new Amazon fulfillment center which will employ roughly about 500 people.

Seems like a pretty smart move!

According to theadvocate.com, the new Franchisee is Nick Wolfe, a former pastor from north Louisiana.

Wolfe says he's looking to staff the location with 12 employees. You can inquire about applying over on the Cajun Market Donut Co. Facebook page HERE.

