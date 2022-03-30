Can You Help St. Martin Crime Stoppers Find Stolen Golf Carts?

A quick search on the internet shows that the price for a 2022 Advanced 4 Passenger Lifted Golf Cart starts at around $16,000. The owner of a Breaux Bridge business is sure hoping someone will come forward with information on the suspects who stole not one but two of these golf carts from their business.

St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers is hoping that someone knows something about the vehicle captured on surveillance video when the two golf carts were stolen.

About two weeks ago at around 5 o'clock in the morning, Friday, March 11, a vehicle is seen pulling up at Smart Carts on Latiolais Street in Breaux Bridge. The vehicle, either a GMC Yukon, or Chevy Tahoe is the vehicle that was used to steal two 2022 Advanced Passenger Limited Golf Carts.

If some approaches you about buying either a blue or silver one, you might want to do a little research before you make the purchase. These could be the ones that were stolen from the business.

The suspects' vehicle had a double axle utility trailer, and the vehicle is described as being black or dark-colored. The last time the vehicle is seen it is traveling down Doyle Melancon Extension according to St. Martin Parish Becket Breaux. By clicking here, you can see the St. Martin Crime Stoppers report by the sheriff.

What Can You Do If You Have Information?

It's easy to help investigators solve this case if you have information. You can call St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030. You can remain anonymous. Same thing if you download and use the P3 app from any mobile device. If your information leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward.

