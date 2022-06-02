Two people are being sought for walking out of a Breaux Bridge story with merchandise for which they didn't pay.

According to the story from KLFY TV10, the couple strolled out of the Breaux Bridge Walmart with goods, bypassing the cash registers.

Authorities are hoping you can help to identify them.

The reported value of the items stolen is around $200.

The story also mentions that the woman allegedly reached into her bag while the couple was arguing with store staff. The staff interpreted that motion as the woman insinuating that she had a weapon.

That's when the staff backed off and allowed the couple to leave.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department posted the couple's photos on its Facebook page along with a plea for the public's assistance in identifying them.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the male and female pictured. Both subjects are wanted for a theft/aggravated assault incident that occurred at a local business. If you have any information regarding the identity of the subjects you can contact the department at 337-332-2186 or through Facebook messenger.

If you can identify the suspects or have any information surrounding this incident, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at the number listed above.

