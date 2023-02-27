On Mardi Gras evening, three people were shot in Breaux Bridge, and the chief says they will not tolerate violence in their city.

The three victims were shot at around 8 o'clock Mardi Gras night, and each had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses who did not want to be named told KLFY the following about last week's shootings,

...they heard about seven shots and say it is believed to be in retaliation to a shooting in Lafayette earlier this week.

This weekend, Breaux Bridge Police Chief Albert "Buzz" Leblanc issues a Facebook statement about recent violence in the community. The investigation into the shooting of the three victims is ongoing.

Here is what Chief Leblanc had to say in reference to what they are doing in the community:

Police Chief Leblanc, in part of the video, had the following to say about this situation and other instances of crime,

As your Chief of Police, I assure you that we are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and to ensure the safety of our community. We understand that this is a difficult time for our community, and we ask for your patience and cooperation as we investigate this incident.

The shooting of the victims happened in the 700 block of Wild Cherry Lane, and officials say all three of them were seriously hurt.

Officials ask that if you see something going on that you report it to them. You can contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department by calling 337-332-2186.