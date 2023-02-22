Three People Shot in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, All Taken to the Hospital
Three people were shot in Breaux Bridge Mardi Gras night according to Breaux Bridge assistant Chief Terry Latiolais.
The shooting happend at around 8 o'clock in the 700 block of Wild Cherry Lane.
Latiolais says all three of the victims were seriously hurt, and they were taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
.
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023
Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.
List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2022
There have been multiple homicides in Acadiana for 2022. The following is a list, by parish, of each of the homicides and deaths that have happened so far this year. It is astounding the number of deaths in our area this year. Multiple deaths due to shootings have happened this year along with several hit-and-run deaths.