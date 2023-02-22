Three people were shot in Breaux Bridge Mardi Gras night according to Breaux Bridge assistant Chief Terry Latiolais.

The shooting happend at around 8 o'clock in the 700 block of Wild Cherry Lane.

Latiolais says all three of the victims were seriously hurt, and they were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.