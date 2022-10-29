Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?

According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year.

Oddly enough, the most commonly misspelled word is actually a homonym for the word that appears a lot in our vocabulary this time of year but not so much during other seasons. Perhaps, that is why the word in question is so difficult for us to master. It's one of those words that has more than a few meanings and more than a few spellings and sometimes even autocorrect gets it wrong.

But before you go beating yourself up about failing your adult LEAP test just know the word in question is commonly misspelled in four other states besides Louisiana. The good folks of Arizona, Oklahoma, Alabama, and South Carolina all seem to face an issue with this word's proper spelling too.

Have you figured out which word is the culprit? I just gave you a hint. I actually used it in a sentence and I have referenced it as a homonym, a word that sounds just like it, which is used quite heavily in late October. You don't have to be a witch to figure out "which" is the word we have trouble spelling.

The most common misspellings of which are "wich" as in sandwich or "witch" as in broom riding Halloween girl. At least we aren't Mississippi where they have trouble spelling the word "every". But so do the folks in Montana and Hawaii. For some reason, folks want to spell the word "evary".

A couple of other strange spellings from the Google List of Most Misspelled words caught our attention. In Texas they can't spell "confident" and in Florida, they can't spell "pharaoh". You'd think Texans would be born knowing how to spell confident and I have no idea what anyone in Florida is wanting or needing to spell words that are connected to ancient Egypt. I guess it's the heat, right?

What's a word that you seem to struggle to spell correctly? For me, it's less about my spelling skills and more about my inability to type that causes the red squiggly lines to appear but if I had to narrow my most difficult word down to just one I'd say "gurantee".

And if you didn't notice I spelled it wrong, it should be "guarantee" but that extra "a" and the extra "e" always look funny to me. Maybe that's why I never guarantee my work because you can't replace what you never could spell. Hey, that's good enough to go on a t-shirt, don't you think?

