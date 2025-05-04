Firefighters Quickly Contain House Fire on N. University in Carencro

Carencro, LA – A house fire that broke out Sunday afternoon caused temporary traffic delays along a busy stretch of North University Avenue in Carencro.

Multiple social media reports surfaced around midday, as drivers noticed traffic slowing down near the 4900 block of N. University. It was soon confirmed that the Carencro Fire Department, with support from Lafayette and Scott fire departments, was responding to a residential blaze.

According to an official statement from Carencro Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home located at 4903 N. University Avenue. The flames originated in the upstairs apartment and spread into the attic before crews quickly brought the situation under control.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews were able to contain the fire before it spread further.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As of Sunday evening, traffic has returned to normal in the area.