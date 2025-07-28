A federal death investigation is underway aboard the Carnival Dream, a cruise ship that’s especially popular among Louisiana vacationers and currently sailing out of Galveston, Texas.

The FBI confirmed that an incident took place around July 23, while the ship was at sea. According to the FBI’s Houston office, a maritime liaison is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and Carnival Cruise Line. No specific details about the deceased or the circumstances have been released, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Early Morning Emergency Alarmed Guests

Passengers told Houston’s KHOU 11 that they were awakened between 3 and 4 a.m. to the sound of loud sirens and heard an announcement requesting medical assistance at the ship’s Serenity Deck.

Some guests later reported seeing law enforcement officers board the ship during Saturday’s delayed debarkation in Galveston.

Initial Denial, Followed by Confirmation from Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line initially pushed back on online speculation, saying,

“There is no investigation about a suspicious death on Carnival Dream and it’s disappointing to learn that any guests might be spreading rumors…”

However, that tone shifted by Monday morning, with Carnival releasing a more somber, clarifying statement:

“It is standard practice for the FBI to review deaths that occur on cruise ships… The facts of this matter do not suggest any suspicious activity. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to our guest's family and loved ones in this difficult time.”

Carnival Dream Returning to New Orleans in 2027

This incident has hit home for Louisiana cruisegoers who have long considered the Carnival Dream a go-to vacation vessel.

In fact, Carnival recently announced that the ship will return to New Orleans as its homeport beginning in 2027, news that had many Gulf Coast travelers excited just last week.

The FBI has not indicated foul play at this time, and their investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE:

The passenger who died on board has been identified as Euvelester Villarreal Jr., 48, of Rio Grande City, Texas.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.